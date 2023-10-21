Morgan Stanley Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $34.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.21.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CG opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

