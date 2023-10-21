Morgan Stanley Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 46,483 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 41,585 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.