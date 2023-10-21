Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

