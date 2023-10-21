Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $250.93 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

