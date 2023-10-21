Mutual Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

IYE opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

