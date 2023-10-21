Mutual Advisors LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

