Mutual Advisors LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMAR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMAR opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

