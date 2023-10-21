Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,710,000 after buying an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after buying an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,876,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,453,000 after buying an additional 446,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE IFF opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.