Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 50,821 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FLQM opened at $41.69 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $227.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

