Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,265 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $88.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

