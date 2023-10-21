Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.61 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

