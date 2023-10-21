Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,567,240,000 after buying an additional 520,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,744,000 after buying an additional 366,907 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

