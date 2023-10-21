Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $76.89 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.