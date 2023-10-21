Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 10,729 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

JHMM opened at $45.33 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

