Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,687 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,876,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,235,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after buying an additional 255,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

