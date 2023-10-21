Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $829,000 Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 323,313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hostess Brands

About Hostess Brands

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.