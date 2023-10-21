National Bank Financial Comments on Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

TGB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.89 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.25 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 305.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 233,235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 663.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 712,220 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

