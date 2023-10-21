National Bank Financial Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.72 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

