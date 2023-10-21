National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 11,291 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after purchasing an additional 749,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,063,000 after purchasing an additional 406,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

