National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 2,083 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Insperity were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,048,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,340,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Insperity by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 122,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

