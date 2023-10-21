National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 7,419 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1,800.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

