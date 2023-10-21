Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) vs. Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Head-To-Head Review

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) and Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and Covivio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Covivio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Necessity Retail REIT presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than Covivio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -30.43% -8.87% -3.07% Covivio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Covivio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Covivio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $454.86 million 2.25 -$82.51 million ($1.22) -6.24 Covivio N/A N/A N/A $2.95 14.17

Covivio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covivio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Covivio pays an annual dividend of $2.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Covivio pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Covivio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Necessity Retail REIT beats Covivio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

About Covivio

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 24.8bn in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance. Build sustainable relationships and well-being, is the Covivio's Purpose who expresses its role as a responsible real estate operator to all its stakeholders: customers, shareholders and financial partners, internal teams, local authorities but also to future generations and the planet. Furthermore, its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams. Covivio's shares are listed in the Euronext Paris A compartment (FR0000064578 – COV) and on the MTA market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) of the Milan stock exchange, are admitted to trading on the SRD, and are included in the composition of the MSCI, SBF 120, Euronext IEIF SIIC France and CAC Mid100 indices, in the EPRA and GPR 250 benchmark European real estate indices, EPRA BPRs Gold Awards (financial + extra-financial), CDP (A-), 5 Star GRESB and in the ESG FTSE4 Good, CAC SBT 1.5°C, DJSI World & Europe, Euronext Vigeo (World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120 and France 20), Euronext CDP Environment France EW, ISS ESG, Ethibel and Gaïa ethical indices and also holds the following awards and ratings: CDP (B), GRESB (5-Star, 100% public disclosure), Vigeo-Eiris (A1+), ISS-ESG (B-) and MSCI (AAA).

