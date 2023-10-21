Needham & Company LLC Trims Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Target Price to $1.50

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Innovid from $1.10 to $1.40 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Innovid Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CTV stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.74. Innovid has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.90 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovid will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,010,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,698.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,010,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,698.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilad Shany purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,265,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,228.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 165,000 shares of company stock worth $181,300. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Innovid by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovid during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovid during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

