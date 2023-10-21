Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NBLY stock opened at C$17.53 on Monday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.07 million, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is -29.51%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

