Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $26.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.23. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

