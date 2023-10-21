NetScout Systems, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, K LIU & Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at K LIU & lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NetScout Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for NetScout Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.69.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,189,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 561,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $417,440 in the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

