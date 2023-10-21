New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.19. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

