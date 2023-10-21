New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Griffon worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,441,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

