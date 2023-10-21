New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,330 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.