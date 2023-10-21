New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Carpenter Technology worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 138.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CRS opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.73. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.94.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

