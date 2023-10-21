Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.15. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 11,869,676 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.24 to $6.85 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 26.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.