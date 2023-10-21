Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NVO opened at $96.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $432.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.38%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $8,116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

