Nucor Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $17.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2023 earnings at $17.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $141.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average of $155.33. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 26.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 25.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 247.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

