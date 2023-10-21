NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.39.

NVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

TSE:NVA opened at C$13.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.67.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 29.53%. On average, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 2.073955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

