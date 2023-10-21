nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stake Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

