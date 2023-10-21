ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.06 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

