Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (OLK) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -176.79 and a beta of 0.83. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 874.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

