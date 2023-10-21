Oppenheimer Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $72.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.79.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. PayPal has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

