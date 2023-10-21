Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 5.9 %

Generac stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

