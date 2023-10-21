Orla Mining Ltd. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$79.62 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.08%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$6.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 151,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$982,303.01. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

