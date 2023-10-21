Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 63.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 87.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 79,306 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,423,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

