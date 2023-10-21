Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $137.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

NYSE PKG opened at $144.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

