Parkland (TSE:PKI) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PKI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.04.

Parkland Price Performance

PKI stock opened at C$41.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The stock has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$41.75.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.2086889 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

