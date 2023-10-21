Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:PSI opened at C$13.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.67. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of C$84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.3399602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.