Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $88.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

