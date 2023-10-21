PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $72.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PayPal traded as low as $55.46 and last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 2795064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

