PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) vs. Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Financial Contrast

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PDD and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 24.93% 33.87% 17.51% Global-e Online -34.58% -18.57% -15.25%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 0 12 0 3.00 Global-e Online 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PDD and Global-e Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PDD currently has a consensus price target of $117.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Global-e Online has a consensus price target of $46.10, suggesting a potential upside of 31.71%. Given Global-e Online’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than PDD.

Risk and Volatility

PDD has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-e Online has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDD and Global-e Online’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $18.93 billion 7.17 $4.57 billion $4.03 25.50 Global-e Online $496.36 million 11.58 -$195.40 million ($1.07) -32.71

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDD beats Global-e Online on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. PDD Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

