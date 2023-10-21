PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.68.

PENN opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $74,533,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $15,008,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

