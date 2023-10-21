Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $40.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

PERI stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Perion Network by 227.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Perion Network by 27.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

