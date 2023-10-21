Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 23rd

Shares of Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd.

Permex Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OILCF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Permex Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Permex Petroleum had a negative net margin of 522.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Permex Petroleum will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permex Petroleum Company Profile

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

